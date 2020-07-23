Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ATOM stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Atomera has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $11.50.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,644.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $83,784 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Atomera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Atomera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Atomera by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atomera by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

