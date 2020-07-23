ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ATLAS COPCO AB/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.02.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Research analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.