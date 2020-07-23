Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $118.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $14,932.13 and approximately $118.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 33,466,489 coins and its circulating supply is 31,445,967 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

