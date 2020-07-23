ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Cut to $45.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

