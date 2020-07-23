At Home Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $440.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that At Home Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

