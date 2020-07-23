Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 951,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

