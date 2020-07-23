Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of KKR & Co Inc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 22.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 26.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

