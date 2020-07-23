Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,122,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after buying an additional 2,025,832 shares during the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after buying an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

