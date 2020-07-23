Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:AN opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.47.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
