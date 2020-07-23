Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

