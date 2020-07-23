Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.72 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 272.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.31. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

