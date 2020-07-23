Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.26 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 97,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,032 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,852,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,204 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.10 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.