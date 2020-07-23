Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $7.19 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 658,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.56% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

