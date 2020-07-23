Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,512,035 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,512,035 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.