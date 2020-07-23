Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.48.

CP opened at $273.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

