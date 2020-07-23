Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Belden by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Belden by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

