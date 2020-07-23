Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 144,172 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,172 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 269,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after buying an additional 124,221 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 553,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 196,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 887,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,666,000 after buying an additional 115,702 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.