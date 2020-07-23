Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 134,672 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after acquiring an additional 944,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after acquiring an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,646 shares of company stock worth $7,289,478 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.