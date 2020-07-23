Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,096,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 564,678 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 564,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 3,458,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LendingClub Corp has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.