Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 667,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.68% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,500,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,185 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 862,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 245,902 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 424,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,765,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $29.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,568.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $413,554.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,734,558.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,778 shares of company stock worth $896,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

