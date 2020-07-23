Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

