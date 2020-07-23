Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $7.59 Million in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 217,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,452.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CW opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

