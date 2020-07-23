Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $7.21 Million in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 365,607 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,738 shares of company stock worth $17,694,747. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 448.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.