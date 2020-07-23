Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Codexis by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Codexis by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.27 million, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,285.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

