Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.31 Million Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 2.75% of MTS Systems worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 67.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 60,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 284.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC opened at $17.78 on Thursday. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.