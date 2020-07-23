Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.32 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1,438.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $156.25 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

