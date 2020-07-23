Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,882,000 after purchasing an additional 209,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,743,000 after purchasing an additional 137,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,511,000 after purchasing an additional 174,371 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,806,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $144.58 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $153.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.27.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

