Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.77% of MicroStrategy worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $121.21 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.25 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

