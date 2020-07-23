Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 36,816 Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,495,000.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $150,144.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $15,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,895 shares of company stock worth $59,532,480. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $313.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.77. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $317.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -232.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

