Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 106,699 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 526,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

