Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 320,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $71,054,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,057,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,991,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,278,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,715,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,225. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADVM stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

