Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 96,750 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 1,124.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,750 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

