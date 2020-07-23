Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 282,874 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Tenable worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tenable by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after purchasing an additional 960,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $5,326,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $4,494,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 635,705 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $19,929,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,895,679 shares of company stock worth $57,291,960. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

