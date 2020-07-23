Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 18,309 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

WAT opened at $223.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

