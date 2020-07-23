Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 119.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $923,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $293,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

NYSE MHK opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

