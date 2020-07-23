Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $14,511,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

