Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 46,513 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vail Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after buying an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $196.32 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.06 and a 200-day moving average of $194.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.