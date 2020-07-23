Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 268,215 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 268,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,956,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,770,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,892 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

NYSE:CFG opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

