Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 53,175 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 445.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after acquiring an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $37,926,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point cut their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

