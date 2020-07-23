Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 26,623 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian Solar worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

