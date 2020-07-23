Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 169,410 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1,062.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,410 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,035 shares of company stock worth $9,788,714. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

