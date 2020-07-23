Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 132,530 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 687.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,530 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Natera worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NTRA opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $334,715.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,261,405. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

