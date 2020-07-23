Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 120,612 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 922.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 65,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,305 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.