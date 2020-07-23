Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASMB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 79,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

