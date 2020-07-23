ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.45 and a beta of 4.02.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

