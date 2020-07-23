Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

