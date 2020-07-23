Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

