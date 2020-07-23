Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

