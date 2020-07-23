Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of APTO opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $766,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jotin Marango sold 62,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $380,151.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,061. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

