Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,852.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $482,550.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $466,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00.

APLT opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 332,691 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 825,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 245,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

