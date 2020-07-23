Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $12,960.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $12,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $163,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

